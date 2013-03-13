HOUSE OF THE DAY: Miami's Priciest Condo Sells For $34 Million — And It's Not Complete Yet

Julie Zeveloff
Photo: Courtesy of Miami Beach Edition

The Miami real estate market has been on a tear lately, and a South Beach condo just broke a new record.The condo — actually a pair that sold to the same buyer — is in the Miami Beach Edition, and went for $34 million.

At that price, it’s the most expensive condo ever sold in South Florida, according to Curbed Miami. And at $3,800 a square foot, it was nearly three times as expensive as typical luxury real estate in Miami.

The building is not even complete yet; it’s slated to open in 2014. The Ian Schrager-designed residence and hotel will have 26 apartments and 250 hotel rooms.

These renderings are for a range of residences in the Edition, but they’ll give you a good idea of what Miami’s new most expensive condo looks like.

Here's a panorama of the living room, which has floor-to-ceiling windows and unbelievable Atlantic Ocean views.

Here's another view of the penthouse living room. It flows right into the kitchen.

The kitchens are stark and modern.

This stone fireplace in one of the penthouses is nice for decoration, but probably unnecessary in the Miami heat.

Even the bathrooms are minimalistic, with cool white materials and sharp edges.

Can you imagine waking up to a better view?

The building is Collins Avenue, right on the beach.

A true haven in the sky.

