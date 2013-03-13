HOUSE OF THE DAY: Miami's Priciest Condo Sells For $34 Million — And It's Not Complete Yet

Photo: Courtesy of Miami Beach Edition

The Miami real estate market has been on a tear lately, and a South Beach condo just broke a new record.The condo — actually a pair that sold to the same buyer — is in the Miami Beach Edition, and went for $34 million.



At that price, it’s the most expensive condo ever sold in South Florida, according to Curbed Miami. And at $3,800 a square foot, it was nearly three times as expensive as typical luxury real estate in Miami.

The building is not even complete yet; it’s slated to open in 2014. The Ian Schrager-designed residence and hotel will have 26 apartments and 250 hotel rooms.

These renderings are for a range of residences in the Edition, but they’ll give you a good idea of what Miami’s new most expensive condo looks like.

