I toured Miami’s artsy neighborhood that’s becoming the ‘Silicon Valley of the South.’ Here’s what it’s like.

I recently visited Wynwood, a Miami neighborhood known as an emerging tech hub with vibrant street art. A street in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood. Joey Hadden/Insider

Wynwood is part of Miami’s urban core. Insider previously reported that it was becoming a popular place for young professionals. Wynwood on an afternoon in October. Joey Hadden/Insider Source: Insider

Thanks to its artistic vibe, great location, and high walkability, it’s where I’d want to live in Miami. The author takes a selfie while strolling through Wynwood. Joey Hadden/Insider

I thought the whole neighborhood looked like a work of art, with murals painted across boutique shops, restaurants, and newly developed offices and apartments. A WeWork office in Wynwood. Joey Hadden/Insider

There’s also a growing tech presence. So much so, that Miami Mayor Francis Suarez nicknamed Wynwood as the “Silicon Valley of the South.” A field in front of a construction site in Wynwood. Joey Hadden/Insider Source: Insider

Insider previously reported that in the last year, tech companies like Spotify and Microsoft announced that they’re leasing offices in Wynwood. Source: Insider

Jon Paul Pérez, president of Related Group, a South Florida developer, told me that Wynwood attracts tech companies because it appeals to young professionals as a fun place to live. The Museum of Graffiti in Wynwood. Joey Hadden/Insider

Over the past decade, Wynwood nurtured that reputation as trendy restaurants and boutique stores opened their doors. A restaurant with outdoor seating in Wynwood. Joey Hadden/Insider Source: Insider

As I explored the neighborhood, I noticed shops and restaurants lining nearly every street. Foot Locker and Ray-Ban storefronts in Wynwood. Joey Hadden/Insider

But most noticeable was the fact that Wynwood is like one big outdoor art museum, with bold, colorful murals slathered across every building. A street in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood. Joey Hadden/Insider

In fact, neighborhood developers encourage street art in Wynwood, and it’s also now home to 70 art galleries. Street art surrounds a restaurant in Wynwood. Joey Hadden/Insider Source: Insider

Perhaps the most popular is Wynwood Walls, a vibrant outdoor gallery of street art. In 2019, Insider called it the one tourist trap in Florida that’s actually worth visiting. The entrance to Wynwood Walls in Miami. Max K./Yelp Source: Insider

The walls feature work by artists from Lady Pink to Miss Van to How&Nosm, according to the gallery’s website. Wynwood Walls street art in Miami. Joey Hadden/Insider Source: Wynwood Walls

I saw all kinds of artistic styles painted on facades in Wynwood, from cartoons to realistic portraits of people. Street art in Wynwood. Joey Hadden/Insider

Even chain businesses and fast-food restaurants received the mural treatment, like this highly Instagrammable outpost of Sweetgreen. A Sweetgreen in Wynwood. Joey Hadden/Insider

In addition to being very nice to look at, Wynwood is also one of Miami’s most walkable neighborhoods, according to Walk Score. I found it easy to get around without a car. A street in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood. Joey Hadden/Insider Source: Insider

I peeked into a few restaurants, some of which looked trendy and fancy, while others were more casual. Inside a taco joint in Wynwood. Joey Hadden/Insider

Serving perhaps as a hint of more to come, I saw that the streets without art were under construction. A Wynwood street full of construction. Joey Hadden/Insider

That’s because residential apartments and office space are replacing low-rise warehouses in the area, Insider reported. A residential building in Wynwood. Joey Hadden/Insider Source: Insider

Many large buildings under construction were right next to homes, and I wondered how the residents felt about the constant noise and development. A house next to Wynwood construction. Joey Hadden/Insider

After getting a feel for the neighborhood, I thought there seemed to be two sides to Wynwood: the funky, gritty side and a tech-forward, posh one. The art everywhere seemed to connect the two. A railroad crossing in Wynwood. Joey Hadden/Insider