I toured Miami’s artsy neighborhood that’s becoming the ‘Silicon Valley of the South.’ Here’s what it’s like.

Joey Hadden
Left: A scene from Wynwood Right: The author takes a selfie in Wynwood
Insider’s reporter takes a tour of Wynwood, an artsy Miami tech hub. Joey Hadden/Insider
  • I visited Wynwood, an artsy Miami neighborhood known for bold street art and trendy shops.
  • Wynwood is also where many tech companies are moving into newly developed buildings.
  • The neighborhood’s artsy vibe and location made me think it’s where I’d want to live in Miami.
I recently visited Wynwood, a Miami neighborhood known as an emerging tech hub with vibrant street art.
A wide view in the middle of a Wynwood street with blue skies in the background
A street in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood. Joey Hadden/Insider
Wynwood is part of Miami’s urban core. Insider previously reported that it was becoming a popular place for young professionals.
A Street in Miami's Wynwood neighborhood on a partly cloudy day.
Wynwood on an afternoon in October. Joey Hadden/Insider
Thanks to its artistic vibe, great location, and high walkability, it’s where I’d want to live in Miami.
The author takes a selfie on a sidewalk in Wynwood
The author takes a selfie while strolling through Wynwood. Joey Hadden/Insider
I thought the whole neighborhood looked like a work of art, with murals painted across boutique shops, restaurants, and newly developed offices and apartments.
A Street in Miami's Wynwood neighborhood on a partly cloudy day.
A WeWork office in Wynwood. Joey Hadden/Insider
There’s also a growing tech presence. So much so, that Miami Mayor Francis Suarez nicknamed Wynwood as the “Silicon Valley of the South.”
A field in Miami's Wynwood neighborhood on a partly cloudy day.
A field in front of a construction site in Wynwood. Joey Hadden/Insider
Insider previously reported that in the last year, tech companies like Spotify and Microsoft announced that they’re leasing offices in Wynwood.
A Street in Miami's Wynwood neighborhood on a partly cloudy day.
Jon Paul Pérez, president of Related Group, a South Florida developer, told me that Wynwood attracts tech companies because it appeals to young professionals as a fun place to live.
A Street in Miami's Wynwood neighborhood on a partly cloudy day.
The Museum of Graffiti in Wynwood. Joey Hadden/Insider
Over the past decade, Wynwood nurtured that reputation as trendy restaurants and boutique stores opened their doors.
Palm trees next to a restaurant on a street in Miami's Wynwood neighborhood on a partly cloudy day.
A restaurant with outdoor seating in Wynwood. Joey Hadden/Insider
As I explored the neighborhood, I noticed shops and restaurants lining nearly every street.
A Street in Miami's Wynwood neighborhood on a partly cloudy day.
Foot Locker and Ray-Ban storefronts in Wynwood. Joey Hadden/Insider
But most noticeable was the fact that Wynwood is like one big outdoor art museum, with bold, colorful murals slathered across every building.
A Street in Miami's Wynwood neighborhood on a partly cloudy day.
A street in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood. Joey Hadden/Insider
In fact, neighborhood developers encourage street art in Wynwood, and it’s also now home to 70 art galleries.
A Street in Miami's Wynwood neighborhood on a partly cloudy day.
Street art surrounds a restaurant in Wynwood. Joey Hadden/Insider
Perhaps the most popular is Wynwood Walls, a vibrant outdoor gallery of street art. In 2019, Insider called it the one tourist trap in Florida that’s actually worth visiting.
The entrance to Wynwood Walls
The entrance to Wynwood Walls in Miami. Max K./Yelp
The walls feature work by artists from Lady Pink to Miss Van to How&Nosm, according to the gallery’s website.
A Street in Miami's Wynwood neighborhood on a partly cloudy day.
Wynwood Walls street art in Miami. Joey Hadden/Insider
I saw all kinds of artistic styles painted on facades in Wynwood, from cartoons to realistic portraits of people.
A Street in Miami's Wynwood neighborhood on a partly cloudy day.
Street art in Wynwood. Joey Hadden/Insider
Even chain businesses and fast-food restaurants received the mural treatment, like this highly Instagrammable outpost of Sweetgreen.
A Street in Miami's Wynwood neighborhood on a partly cloudy day.
A Sweetgreen in Wynwood. Joey Hadden/Insider
In addition to being very nice to look at, Wynwood is also one of Miami’s most walkable neighborhoods, according to Walk Score. I found it easy to get around without a car.
A Street in Miami's Wynwood neighborhood on a partly cloudy day.
A street in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood. Joey Hadden/Insider
I peeked into a few restaurants, some of which looked trendy and fancy, while others were more casual.
Inside The Taco Stand in Wynwood, Miami
Inside a taco joint in Wynwood. Joey Hadden/Insider
Serving perhaps as a hint of more to come, I saw that the streets without art were under construction.
A Street in Miami's Wynwood neighborhood on a partly cloudy day.
A Wynwood street full of construction. Joey Hadden/Insider
That’s because residential apartments and office space are replacing low-rise warehouses in the area, Insider reported.
A Street in Miami's Wynwood neighborhood on a partly cloudy day.
A residential building in Wynwood. Joey Hadden/Insider
Many large buildings under construction were right next to homes, and I wondered how the residents felt about the constant noise and development.
A Street in Miami's Wynwood neighborhood on a partly cloudy day.
A house next to Wynwood construction. Joey Hadden/Insider
After getting a feel for the neighborhood, I thought there seemed to be two sides to Wynwood: the funky, gritty side and a tech-forward, posh one. The art everywhere seemed to connect the two.
A Street in Miami's Wynwood neighborhood on a partly cloudy day.
A railroad crossing in Wynwood. Joey Hadden/Insider
Overall, I was so impressed with Wynwood, that if I was to move to Miami, it’s where I would want to live. There aren’t many other places where you can so easily be surrounded by art, walkable streets, great restaurants, and so much exciting innovation.
A Street in Miami's Wynwood neighborhood on a partly cloudy day.
A street in Wynwood leading to Downtown Miami. Joey Hadden/Insider
