I toured Miami’s artsy neighborhood that’s becoming the ‘Silicon Valley of the South.’ Here’s what it’s like.

I recently visited Wynwood, a Miami neighborhood known as an emerging tech hub with vibrant street art.
Wynwood is part of Miami’s urban core. Insider previously reported that it was becoming a popular place for young professionals.
Thanks to its artistic vibe, great location, and high walkability, it’s where I’d want to live in Miami.
I thought the whole neighborhood looked like a work of art, with murals painted across boutique shops, restaurants, and newly developed offices and apartments.
There’s also a growing tech presence. So much so, that Miami Mayor Francis Suarez nicknamed Wynwood as the “Silicon Valley of the South.”
Insider previously reported that in the last year, tech companies like Spotify and Microsoft announced that they’re leasing offices in Wynwood.
Jon Paul Pérez, president of Related Group, a South Florida developer, told me that Wynwood attracts tech companies because it appeals to young professionals as a fun place to live.
Over the past decade, Wynwood nurtured that reputation as trendy restaurants and boutique stores opened their doors.
As I explored the neighborhood, I noticed shops and restaurants lining nearly every street.
But most noticeable was the fact that Wynwood is like one big outdoor art museum, with bold, colorful murals slathered across every building.
In fact, neighborhood developers encourage street art in Wynwood, and it’s also now home to 70 art galleries.
Perhaps the most popular is Wynwood Walls, a vibrant outdoor gallery of street art. In 2019, Insider called it the one tourist trap in Florida that’s actually worth visiting.
The walls feature work by artists from Lady Pink to Miss Van to How&Nosm, according to the gallery’s website.
I saw all kinds of artistic styles painted on facades in Wynwood, from cartoons to realistic portraits of people.
Even chain businesses and fast-food restaurants received the mural treatment, like this highly Instagrammable outpost of Sweetgreen.
In addition to being very nice to look at, Wynwood is also one of Miami’s most walkable neighborhoods, according to Walk Score. I found it easy to get around without a car.
I peeked into a few restaurants, some of which looked trendy and fancy, while others were more casual.
Serving perhaps as a hint of more to come, I saw that the streets without art were under construction.
That’s because residential apartments and office space are replacing low-rise warehouses in the area, Insider reported.
Many large buildings under construction were right next to homes, and I wondered how the residents felt about the constant noise and development.
After getting a feel for the neighborhood, I thought there seemed to be two sides to Wynwood: the funky, gritty side and a tech-forward, posh one. The art everywhere seemed to connect the two.
Overall, I was so impressed with Wynwood, that if I was to move to Miami, it’s where I would want to live. There aren’t many other places where you can so easily be surrounded by art, walkable streets, great restaurants, and so much exciting innovation.