Miami Voters To Mayor: You're Fired

Photo: AP

Angry over property tax hikes and public employee compensation, Miami voters dealt Mayor Carlos Alvarez an astonishing and humiliating defeat yesterday, with nearly 9 in 10 voting to give the mayor the boot. The recall vote was largely sparked by a 12% property tax increase that affects about 60% of Miami homeowners. Mr. Alvarez pushed the tax hike through last fall, as property values fell, while at the same time supporting salary raises for county employees.



For many voters, the tax increase was the last straw. In May, Alvarez was caught shopping for a new BMW subsidized by his monthly car allowance. He bought the new car and refused to give up the allowance despite earning a $233,123 salary and $92,187 in benefits.

