Former Lumber Liquidators CEO Thomas Sullivan is selling a Miami home that was once owned by a Saudi prince

Built in the 1930s, this Mediterranean-style villa in Miami — now on the market for $25 million — is filled with quirky design details. It also has an unusual history of owners.
The six-bedroom, 9,000-square-foot home on the artificial Palm Island has views over Biscayne Bay and an impressive 225 feet of private waterfront.
The current owner is Thomas Sullivan, founder and former CEO of Lumber Liquidators, the embattled wooden flooring company.
Sullivan is also an investor in clean energy technology and a Democratic supporter. He is known to have hosted President Obama for an event at this property in 2013, reports the South Florida Business Journal.
“When you are this close to the water you have to be concerned about climate change and rising sea level,” Sullivan has said.
Previously, the villa was the property of Saudi Prince Mohammed Bin Faisal Bin Turki Bin Abdulaziz, the Wall Street Journal reported.
Besides its stunning oceanside pool, you’ll also find a putting green, bocce court, and home theatre inside. It’s now listed with Dora Puig of Luxe Living Realty.
Independent servants' quarters and laundry facilities are also located on site.
Inside, the double-height living room wall is covered in mother-of-pearl. Italian travertine floors and woven mahogany doors are other accents.
