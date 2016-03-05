Former Lumber Liquidators CEO Thomas Sullivan is selling a Miami home that was once owned by a Saudi prince

Built in the 1930s, this Mediterranean-style villa in Miami — now on the market for $25 million — is filled with quirky design details. It also has an unusual history of owners.

The six-bedroom, 9,000-square-foot home on the artificial Palm Island has views over Biscayne Bay and an impressive 225 feet of private waterfront.

The current owner is Thomas Sullivan, founder and former CEO of Lumber Liquidators, the embattled wooden flooring company.

Sullivan is also an investor in clean energy technology and a Democratic supporter. He is known to have hosted President Obama for an event at this property in 2013, reports the South Florida Business Journal.

“When you are this close to the water you have to be concerned about climate change and rising sea level,” Sullivan has said.

Previously, the villa was the property of Saudi Prince Mohammed Bin Faisal Bin Turki Bin Abdulaziz, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Besides its stunning oceanside pool, you’ll also find a putting green, bocce court, and home theatre inside. It’s now listed with Dora Puig of Luxe Living Realty.

The six-bedroom home occupies an enviable waterfront lot on man-made Palm Island. Roberto Dangond It's fronted by plenty of greenery and has custom-made Italian marble fountains. Roberto Dangond The Olympic-sized negative-edge pool is covered in dark blue mosaic tiles. Roberto Dangond Surrounded by lush vegetation, it looks like a tropical paradise. Roberto Dangond The oceanfront is just steps from the pool's edge. Roberto Dangond There's also a guest house, a bocce court, and a mini golf putting green on the property. Independent servants' quarters and laundry facilities are also located on site. Roberto Dangond The private marina has space for three boats. Roberto Dangond Located right between Miami Beach and downtown Miami, the island is a sought-after spot. Roberto Dangond Inside, the double-height living room wall is covered in mother-of-pearl. Italian travertine floors and woven mahogany doors are other accents. Roberto Dangond The huge kitchen includes an island done in tiger's-eye gold semiprecious stone. Roberto Dangond The custom bar space has windows out onto the greenery outside. Roberto Dangond Bedrooms are floored in hardwood to add to the tropical feel. Roberto Dangond The master suite has a hammam-style tiled bathroom. Roberto Dangond Indoor-outdoor living is a priority, given the prime location and views. Roberto Dangond Views out over the water towards downtown Miami are an added perk. Roberto Dangond Plenty of space in the closet for extensive clothing storage. Roberto Dangond A home theatre, gym, and sauna make up some of the other parts of the house. Roberto Dangond

