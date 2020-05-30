5 things that will change in strip clubs when they reopen, according to a Miami stripper

Crystal Cox/Business Insider

Miami-based stripper Sarah Kamilla posted a YouTube video outlining the ways she believes strip clubs will change when they re-open. She said she expects these changes to last for at least a year.

Kamilla said there will be more intense sanitization procedures, fewer services available to clients, and less money available for strippers to make.

As some states being to reopen businesses amidst the coronavirus pandemic, people are curious how highly trafficked venues will change their operations to prevent the transmission of the virus.

In a new video, Miami-based stripper and YouTube creator Sarah Kamilla, who has nearly 50,000 followers on the site, shared her opinion on how she sees the strip clubs in her city changing their protocols when business returns.

On May 18, Miami officials allowed eat-in restaurants and hair salons to reopen, but Kamilla said she expects it will be a while before strip clubs reopen due to their high-contact nature. Bars and clubs are not yet open.

But when they do, Kamilla thinks there will be changes to sanitation, the type of work strippers do, and how many strippers can work at once.

“Everything will be different. No club has been through a pandemic before,” she said.

There will be an influx of strippers, so clubs will need to create strict working schedules

In Kamilla’s experience, some strip clubs have schedules that denote when certain strippers have shifts and when others are off, but schedules weren’t a requirement before the pandemic. Some clubs would allow strippers to come and g and create their own schedules.

But Kamilla said she thinks schedules will become more common once clubs reopen.

“A lot of girls are going to be wanting to work. I feel like there are going to be a lot more girls trying to work at the strip clubs because, you know, everybody needs money right now,” Kamilla said.

She added that she thinks strippers who have previously worked at clubs should get priority on these schedules, rather than those who will try to break into the industry after reopenings.

Sanitization stations will be all over clubs

Kamilla said some strip clubs are pretty lax about cleanliness and even the pandemic won’t change their procedures.

At the same time, she believes higher-end clubs like gentlemen’s clubs will up their sanitization to make clientele and strippers feel safe.

“They will definitely have sanitizer stations all over and they will be more careful,” she said.

The types of services strippers offer might be different

“I don’t know if they will have dances,” Kamilla said, referring to one-on-one dances where a stripper is touching a client and remains in close contact. “I just don’t think that’s something anybody should be doing for a while.”

She said she’s always preferred dancing on a stage, so it won’t change her own routine too much, but she hopes other strippers are wary of their decisions.

“A lot of times, people who come to strip clubs…they don’t really care, or they’re drunk and they don’t realise, you know, so you don’t want to put your health at risk and you don’t want to put people in your families [at risk],” Kamilla said.

She added that stage performances could be risky too because strippers share the same pole and are constantly touching it. According to Kamilla, sanitizing the pole after every performance could help.

Strippers will make less money than they did before the pandemic

Kamilla believes strippers won’t make as much money as they used to once strip clubs reopen, and said that trend could last for a year at least.

“Whether you guys realise it or not, we’re going into a depression, the economy is tanked, so many small businesses are done with, so many people have no jobs,” she said. “So don’t expect to go back to work and think you’re going to make all of the money you always make because it’s just not realistic,” since people won’t prioritise spending money at strip clubs.

The US unemployment rate is at an all-time high, with 14.7% of the country jobless as of May 10.

She added that the only clientele who could afford Miami strip clubs when they reopen are wealthy people who have extra money to spend and are largely unaffected by the pandemic-induced recession. Still, Kamilla doesn’t think they will show up in droves.

“I still don’t think they will be going to the strip clubs because they don’t want to deal with it. It’s kind of gross right now. A strip club is a contact type of place and it’s not somewhere you want to go when there’s a contagious disease going around the country,” she said.

More strippers will need second jobs to pay their bills

Lastly, Kamilla suggested strippers get second jobs because “the strip club will not be paying all of your bills,” when they reopen due to a decrease in business.

She said starting an OnlyFans account, driving for UberEats, or getting another part-time job could help strippers bridge the gap.

“People have kids and families to feed…I think if you’re a stripper, you should look into something else besides dancing because it’s going to be a while before strip clubs or any type of nightlife businesses,” get back to normal, she said.

