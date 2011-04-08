Ramon Buchanan Reinstated As Miami Linebacker Three Weeks After Felony Arrests

Al Golden took the job in Miami to return the program back to its winning ways. Well, he took a significant step forward by reinstating linebacker Ramon Buchanan. The stud linebacker was arrested three weeks ago for a pair of felonies to include resisting a police officer with violence and battery on a police officer, firefighter or emergency medical care provider. In addition to the felony charges, he was also cited for misdemeanour trespassing, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest without violence. The charges stem from an off-campus melee in Coconut Grove, where the vocal and biligerent Buchanan eloquently stated to a Miami police officer, “I’m a UM football player and I don’t give a [expletive] what you do. I’ll get out of it. [Expletive] the police.”



Golden’s reply, “based on my knowledge of the case, and what we know as a university, we feel comfortable reinstating him at this point in time.” The incident occurred on March 18th. Less than a month later, with pending felony charges, the Hurricanes think it’s best to reinstate Buchanan because he apparently turned around in such a short period of time which coincidentally coincides with spring practice, “right now we’re reinstating him. Again, he has done everything that we’ve asked him to do, and I’m going to keep those things private in terms of what we asked him to do. But it was a considerable amount of things and it will be ongoing here throughout the summer.”

The school did not expand on what exactly they asked him to do. But whatever it was, it couldn’t have been too much trouble for the linebacker because what on earth can he accomplish in just three short weeks.

The presumable reason for the reinstate, irrespective of the actual felony charges, is Miami is short on linebackers and Buchanan can fill a much needed void opposite Sean Spence for a team that is itching for that ACC crown.

As it stands, Buchanan’s case is still pending. His arraignment date is set for April 18, 2011 in Miami-Dade Circuit Court. Being this is his first arrest, there is a good possibility he will enter a pretrial diversion program and will avoid any jail time.

