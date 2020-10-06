Ford's former CEO just sold his Miami compound for $18 million. Take a look at the waterfront property that sits on an exclusive manmade island.

Courtesy of Luxe Living Realty

The former president and CEO of Ford Motor Company just sold his waterfront Miami compound for $US18 million, Fang Block reported for Mansion Global.

Jacques Nasser, 72, bought the property in 2006 for $US5 million.

The compound on Biscayne Bay’s Venetian Islands comprises 2 homes that span a combined 10,041 square feet, according to the Multiple Listing Service.

It comes with 2 outdoor swimming pools and a private boat dock.

The listing agent declined to comment on the identity of the buyer.

Take a look at the sprawling waterfront compound.

The 72-year-old former chief executive for Ford Motor Company just sold his Miami compound for $US18 million, Mansion Global reported.

Courtesy of Luxe Living Realty

The sale, which closed in late September, is the most expensive transaction on Miami’s Venetian Islands – a chain of artificial islands in Biscayne Bay – so far in 2020, per Mansion Global.

The compound was listed for $US19.9 million.

The Venetian Islands — which straddle the cities of Miami and Miami Beach — is made up of six exclusive manmade islands: Biscayne Island, San Marco Island, San Marino Island, Di Lido Island, Rivo Alto Island, and Belle Isle.

Getty Images The Venetian Islands.

Nasser’s former compound sits on Rivo Alto Island.

Jacques Nasser bought the home in 2005 for $US5 million, four years after he retired from Ford, per Mansion Global.

Frederic Pitchal/Sygma/Sygma via Getty Images Nasser in Germany in 2001.

He served as the CEO of Ford Motor Company from 1999 to 2001.

The Venetian Islands property has parking space for four cars.

Courtesy of Luxe Living Realty

The two homes span a combined 10,041 square feet of living space.

Courtesy of Luxe Living Realty

The listing photos show two spacious and airy living areas.

Courtesy of Luxe Living Realty

One of the kitchens appears to be outfitted in white marble.

Courtesy of Luxe Living Realty

The other is decked out with wood paneling.

Courtesy of Luxe Living Realty

One of the bedrooms features a wall of glass with views of the water.

Courtesy of Luxe Living Realty

Like many Miami homes, Nasser’s former compound has plenty of outdoor living space as well.

Courtesy of Luxe Living Realty

Two outdoor swimming pools overlook the bay.

Courtesy of Luxe Living Realty

The home’s listing agent, Dora Puig, declined to comment on the identity of the buyer who snapped up the property that Nasser owned for 15 years.

Courtesy of Luxe Living Realty

The compound’s $US18 million price tag is not unusual in the ritzy Venetian Islands.

Courtesy of Luxe Living Realty

On the same island, a six-bedroom estate is listed for $US23 million. And on nearby San Marco Island, a 15,000-square-foot waterfront mansion is asking $US34 million.

