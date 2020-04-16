A black doctor was gathering supplies to help treat Miami's homeless population for COVID-19. Then, he was handcuffed outside his home.

Screenshot/SkyNews A Miami police sergeant handcuffed Dr. Armen Henderson outside his home while loading supplies to care for the homeless.

Miami police are investigating an incident between an African American doctor and a police officer who confronted the man while he was loading supplies to distribute to the homeless in downtown Miami.

While Dr. Armen Henderson was loading a white cargo van outside his home, he was confronted by an officer who handcuffed him before Henderson’s wife confirmed his identity and the officer left.

Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina announced one day after the incident that the department was investigating the incident, which Henderson alleged was a case of racial profiling.

The Miami Police Department is launching an investigation after an African American doctor on the frontlines of battling the coronavirus was handcuffed outside his home.

Dr. Armen Henderson, a black physician at the University of Miami Health System on the frontlines of battling the coronavirus, has been helping test Miami’s vulnerable homeless population, the Miami Herald reported.

“We’ve been out there once or twice a week for the last four weeks, handing out tents, toiletries, masks, socks,” Henderson told ABC News. “We’ve been testing individuals for COVID-19 because it’s the most vulnerable population. If you want to control the spread you have to go right to the source and take care of these individuals first.”

And on April 10, Henderson was loading up bags of supplies in a white cargo van outside his home to distribute to the homeless in downtown Miami with a local outreach group he works with.

But before the 34-year-old could deliver the critical supplies, he was handcuffed by a law enforcement officer outside his home.

Soundless security footage from Henderson’s home shared with ABC News showed the internal medicine physician donning a face mask and moving bulky trash bags on the footpath when a Miami police officer approached him and appeared to begin questioning the doctor.

A Black doctor in Miami who has been testing the homeless for COVID-19 was detained outside his home while he was unloading his van. Police say they thought he was illegally offloading trash. pic.twitter.com/iJXT6MDVNI — AJ+ (@ajplus) April 13, 2020

“He just said, ‘Are you littering over here?’ Do you live here? Do you work here?’ And I was like, ‘Yes, I live here. This is where we put our bulky trash and the city comes to pick it up every week at this same place,'” Henderson told ABC News.

Henderson said he turned around to finish loading the car since he was due to meet the homeless outreach group in half an hour. However, Henderson claimed the officer took offence to his walking away.

“I guess he must have thought that I had disrespected him or something like that,” Henderson told the outlet. “He jumped out of the car and started yelling, ‘You call me sergeant when I’m talking to you, and blah, blah, blah. And, you know what, give me your ID.”’

According to Henderson, when he told the sergeant that he didn’t have any identification on him, the law enforcement officer immediately handcuffed him and walked Henderson towards the front of his patrol car. The security footage appeared to show the sergeant yelling closely in Henderson’s face.

“He put me at risk,” Henderson said. “Now I feel like I should get tested, honestly. Most likely I will because he definitely was spitting in my face. I could feel it while he was yelling at me.”

Henderson said he called out to his wife, who was inside his home with his two children, to bring out his ID. After Henderson’s wife confirmed her husband’s identity, the sergeant released him.

“He didn’t apologise. He just got in his car and drove away,” Henderson said.

Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina announced on April 11, one day after the encounter, that the department would be investigating the incident after it drew swift public outcry for Henderson who has been working to treat one of Miami’s most vulnerable populations for COVID-19.

“The City of Miami Police Department does not condone or accept profiling of any kind,” Colina said in a video. “I’m making that statement because I’ve been made aware of a video that has been circulating of an encounter that occurred on Friday, April 10, in the Flagami neighbourhood.”

Colina claimed that the sergeant in question stopped the doctor due to a “litany of complaints pertaining to illegal dumping.” However, Henderson was taking out trash outside his own residence.

The Miami Police Department confirmed to Insider that the officer under investigation is Sgt. M. Menegazzo. Although Sgt. Menegazzo is currently being investigated by internal affairs, an officer told Insider that Menegazzo has not been suspended and may still be out in the field.

