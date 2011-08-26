The First Penalties Against Miami Football Are In: Eight Players Ineligible

Eight current University of Miami football players, including quarterback Jacory Harris, have been declared ineligible for violations associated with imprisoned booster Nevin Shapiro.



This move does not mean the players will definitely miss time this season.

Miami declared the players ineligible, but has asked the NCAA to begin the reinstatement process — meaning the NCAA must investigate the violations on a player-by-player basis and then hand down its ruling.

Basically, the school is protecting itself from further sanctions here.

If Miami were to use a player in its first game on Sept. 5, and then afterward the NCAA ruled that that player was ineligible for receiving improper benefits, the school would bring severe penalties upon itself.

Miami begins the season against Maryland.

Bottom line: Miami is still waiting for the other shoe to drop, but they’re doing everything they can to limit the damage.

