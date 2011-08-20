Strippers, Abortions, And Wads Of Cash: The Most Damning Evidence Against The University Of Miami Football Program

Tony Manfred, Leah Goldman
chris rix

Photo: AP Images

Yahoo! Sports uncovered a huge mess at Miami this week with Ponzi schemer Nevin Shapiro at the centre.Shapiro was originally going to write a tell-all book. But he scrapped that idea last summer and began cooperating with Yahoo! Sports and NCAA investigators instead.

And what they uncovered wasn’t just measly recruiting violations. Shapiro showered the football players in illegal gifts and threw them crazy parties.

Shapiro rented multiple suites for a sex party with players and prostitutes at the Mercury Hotel on South Beach in 2002

He offered $5,000 to any player who injured Florida State quarterback Chris Rix from 2002-04

He racked up nearly $84,000 in credit card charges at a single nightclub — Mansion — from 2005 to 2009

He paid for a stripper's $500 abortion after a player got her pregnant

He bought Willis McGahee the suit he wore at the 2002 Heisman Trophy ceremony

He gave Vince Wilfork a $50,000 lump sum payment during his junior year

He bought an engagement ring for Devin Hester

He bought diamond-studded dog tags for Sean Taylor

He bought Andrew Williams a big-screen TV in 2002. His first gift to a player.

He got drunk and tried to fight a university compliance officer at a home game in 2007

He hit Solid Gold strip club in August of 2008 with head basketball coach Frank Haith

He hosted unsigned recruit Jeffrey Godfrey in his Orange Bowl luxury suite in 2009

He gave running back Tyron Moss $1,000 cash on his yacht

See the rest of our coverage here:

Meet Al Golden, The Guy Who Turned Around A Doormat Football Program And Unknowingly Walked Into the Huge Miami Mess >
University of Miami President: 'I have no tolerance for breaking rules' >
Prostitutes, Cash, and Bonuses: The Insane Details Of The Miami Scandal Are Out >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.