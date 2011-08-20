Strippers, Abortions, And Wads Of Cash: The Most Damning Evidence Against The University Of Miami Football Program

Photo: AP Images
Yahoo! Sports uncovered a huge mess at Miami this week with Ponzi schemer Nevin Shapiro at the centre.Shapiro was originally going to write a tell-all book. But he scrapped that idea last summer and began cooperating with Yahoo! Sports and NCAA investigators instead.
And what they uncovered wasn’t just measly recruiting violations. Shapiro showered the football players in illegal gifts and threw them crazy parties.
Shapiro rented multiple suites for a sex party with players and prostitutes at the Mercury Hotel on South Beach in 2002
He racked up nearly $84,000 in credit card charges at a single nightclub — Mansion — from 2005 to 2009
