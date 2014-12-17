HOUSE OF THE DAY: Miami Penthouse With Two Jeff Koons Sculptures Lists For $29.5 Million

A new ultra-luxury condo building under construction in Miami comes with a fractional ownership of two original works by the world’s most expensive living artist: Jeff Koons.
The gorgeous top-floor penthouse that is asking for $US29.5 million comes with a 1/240th stake in the Koons’s, according to the Wall Street Journal.
The 19,321-square-foot Miami penthouse will also have five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a sauna, an exercise area, two dens, and a massage room.
Plus, the condo is just a few steps away from the beach.
The building is expected to be completed in 2016.
Welcome to Oceana Bal Harbour in Miami's Bal Harbour. The once-famous Bal Harbour Club is being redesigned to become the new Oceana Bal Harbour.
The five-bedroom penthouse on the top floor of the 28-story building will have a grand total of 9,950 square feet of outdoor space.
The master bathroom has Piero Lissoni designed cabinets, teak shower floors, and an oversized vessel soaking tub.
The kitchen has imported stone countertops, a custom designed Dada cabinet set, and a large Chef island with oversized Gaggenau cooktop.
'Pluto and Proserpina' will be on display just inside the main entrance. The 11-foot-tall sculpture is made from mirror-polished stainless steel and live plants.
While the other Jeff Koons sculpture, 'The Ballerina,' will be on display in the pool area. The owner reportedly paid $14 million for the sculptures.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.