HOUSE OF THE DAY: Miami Penthouse With Two Jeff Koons Sculptures Lists For $29.5 Million

A new ultra-luxury condo building under construction in Miami comes with a fractional ownership of two original works by the world’s most expensive living artist: Jeff Koons.

The gorgeous top-floor penthouse that is asking for $US29.5 million comes with a 1/240th stake in the Koons’s, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The 19,321-square-foot Miami penthouse will also have five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a sauna, an exercise area, two dens, and a massage room.

Plus, the condo is just a few steps away from the beach.

The building is expected to be completed in 2016.

