Miami and New York top the US in mortgage delinquencies as rates rise in all 50 states

Miami leads the US in mortgage delinquencies for the top 10 metropolitan areas, with roughly 14% of mortgage payers in the city behind 30 days or more in payments.

Nationwide, 7.3% of mortgages were in some stage of delinquency, up from 3.9% last year.

Government stimulus packages have helped keep mortgage payers on track, but with no guarantee of a new stimulus package in the near future, more payers could default.

New York and Las Vegas took the No. 2 and 3 spot with 12% and 10%, respectively.

“The national unemployment rate soared from a 50-year low in February 2020, to an 80-year high in April,” Frank Nothaft, chief economist at CoreLogic, said in the report. “With the sudden loss of income, many homeowners are struggling to stay on top of their mortgage loans, resulting in a jump in non-payment.”

Metropolitan areas have been thoroughly impacted by the pandemic and its subsequent shutdowns, with “restaurants, bars and hotel workers [hit] especially hard,” according to the report.

While unemployment is at 10% as states attempt to reopen, rates are still higher than average.

A huge factor in preventing more mortgage payers from defaulting were stimulus checks and the $US600 unemployment benefit, which lapsed at the end of July. If Congress doesn’t reach a deal by Friday, this could mean more mortgage payers could default in the future.

“Government and industry relief programs have helped to cushion the initial financial blow of the pandemic for millions of U.S. homeowners,” said Frank Martell, president and CEO of CoreLogic. “COVID-19 and the resulting pressures continue to influence the economic activity of many households. Barring additional intervention from the Federal and State governments, we are likely to see meaningful spikes in delinquencies over the short to medium term.”

You can read the full report from CoreLogic right here.

