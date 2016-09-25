Miami Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez killed in a boating accident

Miami Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez has been killed in a boating accident according to multiple reports. The news has been confirmed by Buster Olney of ESPN.

There are no details of the accident yet.

Fernandez was just 24 years old.

We will have more on this shortly.

