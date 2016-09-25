Miami Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez killed in a boating accident

Cork Gaines
Jose FernandezRob Foldy/Getty Images

Miami Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez has been killed in a boating accident according to multiple reports. The news has been confirmed by Buster Olney of ESPN.

There are no details of the accident yet.

Fernandez was just 24 years old.

We will have more on this shortly.

NOW WATCH: Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman crushes rumours that she’ll retire from gymnastics at age 22

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.