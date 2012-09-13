Miami Marlins Manager Ozzie Guillen Is Back Speaking His Mind On Twitter

Photo: AP Images

In May, Ozzie Guillen quit using Twitter because it wasn’t making him any money and people were being nasty.Well, he couldn’t fight the itch to speak to the world.



The Miami Marlins manager, who is known for his fervent, off-the-cuff comments to the media, is back to express himself in 140 characters or less (in both English and Spanish).

He hasn’t said anything earth-shattering since he returned, but a few have been rather amusing. And it’s only a matter of time until the outspoken manager slips.

Guillen bit his tongue for roughly four months, sending his “last tweet” on May 17.

iam. baaaaaaaaaaaaaaaack — Ozzie Guillen (@OzzieGuillen) September 5, 2012

if. u. hate. me. why. u. follow. me. lol. get. some better. to. do. please. thas. is. easy. — Ozzie Guillen (@OzzieGuillen) September 5, 2012

He’s also seeking advice about trying to fix the Marlins’ woes, from any possible source.

i have a talk whit spider and i learn few think about the game lol lol — Ozzie Guillen (@OzzieGuillen) September 6, 2012

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.