The Miami Marlins played a game despite a coronavirus outbreak, and now all eyes are on MLB Commissioner Robert Manfred for letting it happen

Getty Images Rob Manfred is under fire for allowing a coronavirus outbreak to balloon under his watch.

The Miami Marlins are in the midst of the first coronavirus outbreak in professional sports.

In a two-day span, 14 members of the team – 12 players and two coaches – have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Marlins played against the Philadelphia Phillies Sunday despite having four known cases of COVID-19 on the team.

MLB Commissioner Robert Manfred is under fire for allowing the game to go on as scheduled in Philadelphia despite the risk of further spreading the virus.

Now the rest of the MLB season is in question.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The 2020 Major League Baseball season is at risk, and now, all eyes are on league commissioner Rob Manfred.

With 12 players and two coaches testing positive for COVID-19 in a two-day span, the Miami Marlins have been thrust into the spotlight as the epicentre of the first coronavirus outbreak in professional sports. And even though four members of the team had returned positive COVID-19 tests in advance of Sunday’s opener against the Philadelphia Phillies, the game went on as scheduled.

The dominoes are falling in real-time as the league cancelled Monday-night matchups between the Marlins and the Baltimore Orlioles and the Phillies and the New York Yankees. Now there are legitimate questions as to whether or not the season can continue, and Manfred is under fire for not cancelling the Marlins-Phillies game and allowing the situation to spiral out of control under his watch.

FYI: "There are no specific standards within the health and safety protocols that trigger the shutdown of a team or all teams. That decision is solely in the hands of commissioner Rob Manfred. https://t.co/btsqY54h6M — Lindsey Adler (@lindseyadler) July 27, 2020

Rob Manfred and Rob Manfred alone has/had the power to stop the Marlins from playing in Philly yesterday. It is imperative for him to explain why he did not do so. — Craig Calcaterra (@craigcalcaterra) July 27, 2020

Major League Baseball needs to be suspended immediately. Rob Manfred needs to answer for why he allowed the Marlins-Phillies game to take place yesterday in such dangerous conditions. Then, in my view, he needs to resign. — Craig Calcaterra (@craigcalcaterra) July 27, 2020

Under agreement MLB Comissioner Manfred has power to suspend/cancel season if a team or teams suffer an outbreak and competitive integrity is compromised — Karl Ravech (@karlravechespn) July 27, 2020

The #Marlins should not have played.

The #Yankees shouldn’t be traveling to Philadelphia.

The #Phillies shouldn’t play until everyone is cleared. This is a disaster. Rob Manfred needs to step up. — Chris Dixon (@cdixon25) July 27, 2020

Without clear direction or action from the league itself, coaches and players within the Marlins organisation engaged in conversations about whether or not they were comfortable going forward with Sunday’s game prior to their contest with the Phillies, according to reporting from The Athletic.

“Marlins manager Don Mattingly said his team ‘never really considered not playing,'” Jayson Stark and Ken Rosenthal wrote. “The club’s most respected veteran, shortstop Miguel Rojas, told the media afterward that all 30 players discussed the situation Sunday morning, but said not playing was ‘never our mentality.'”

In a statement provided to Insider Monday morning, MLB said the league is conducting “additional COVID-19 testing” and is coordinating with all impacted parties, including the Major League Baseball Players Association, all four teams, and their medical staffs.

“Tonight’s scheduled games between the Miami Marlins and the Baltimore Orioles at Marlins Park and the Philadelphia Phillies and the New York Yankees at Citizens Bank Park have been postponed while Major League Baseball conducts additional COVID-19 testing,” the league said. “The members of the Marlins’ travelling party are self-quarantining in place while awaiting the outcome of those results. Major League Baseball has been coordinating with the Major League Baseball Players Association; the Marlins; the Orioles; the Marlins’ weekend opponent, the Phillies; and Club medical staffs, and will continue to provide updates as appropriate.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.