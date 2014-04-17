Helmet Cam Shows First-Person Footage Of What It's Like To Be A Linebacker

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Thanks to the Miami Hurricanes football team, we now have a better glimpse of what it’s like to be in the middle of college football action. And it’s about as dizzying as you might expect.

At their annual spring game Miami outfitted linebacker Denzel Perryman with a camera on his helmet. The footage makes it is clear that a linebacker like Perryman has mere seconds to decide where to go and what to do on the field.

Whether it be finding the running back amid offensive linemen who are coming at him at sophisticated angles, or dropping back into pass protection to find a receiver and the ball, Perryman’s helmet cam reinforces just how fast and confusing of a game football really is.

(video via Deadspin)

