One of Miami's most spectacular mansions can be yours for a discounted $55 million

One of Miami’s finest mansions is having a tough time selling.

The historical estate, known as La Brisa, hit the market in October 2014 for $US65 million, making it the most expensive home for sale in Miami-Dade County at the time.

Now, after nearly a year on the market, the owners have discounted the home to $US55 million, The Real Deal Miami reports.

The Coconut Grove home has a 13,800-square-foot residence and two-bedroom guest house on 6.9 acres of land.

The nine-bedroom residence also has picturesque views of Biscayne Bay and the Atlantic Ocean, over 3,000 square feet of outdoor living space, a pool, a spa, and a private port that can accommodate a 70-foot yacht.

The mansion, whose current owner is unknown, has been owned in the past by Kirk Munroe, an author of children’s novels and books about Florida, and Henry Field, a grand-nephew of the founder of the Marshall Field’s department store chain.

William P.D. Pierce with Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate‘s Miami Beach office has the listing.

Welcome to La Brisa, Miami's now available for a discounted $55 million. The home is in the heart of Coconut Grove, aka 'the original Miami.' It sits on 6.9 acres of meticulously landscaped property. The mansion itself is a gorgeous 1920s-era home with over 13,800 square feet of space. Inside, it has been restored with new amenities and the original Dade County Pine beams. Almost every room in the home leads out onto a balcony or to the pool. The rooms are cosy with beamed ceilings and fireplaces. The floors are all ipe, Brazilian teak, and original pine. The rooms also have floor-to-ceiling windows. As you can see, the kitchen has been updated with new appliances and a pretty eat-in area. The dining room can also host a large dinner party. The home has a total of nine bedrooms. It also has eight bathrooms and three half-baths. The study is cosy with wood walls and a fireplace. And there's also a sauna for when you're feeling stressed out. The home has a series of balconies and walkways that lead outside. It also has a four-car garage with a two-bedroom coach house, as well as a two-bedroom guest cottage. The pool is beautiful, and the outdoor terrace can fit over 250 people. The property has plenty of idyllic views. And guests can access the waterfront via an elevated walkway through the trees. It leads to an octagonal viewing deck overlooking Biscayne Bay and the Atlantic Ocean. Here's one last shot of the gorgeous, $65 million La Brisa mansion.

