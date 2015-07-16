One of Miami's most spectacular mansions can be yours for a discounted $55 million

One of Miami’s finest mansions is having a tough time selling.
The historical estate, known as La Brisa, hit the market in October 2014 for $US65 million, making it the most expensive home for sale in Miami-Dade County at the time.
Now, after nearly a year on the market, the owners have discounted the home to $US55 million, The Real Deal Miami reports.
The Coconut Grove home has a 13,800-square-foot residence and two-bedroom guest house on 6.9 acres of land.
The nine-bedroom residence also has picturesque views of Biscayne Bay and the Atlantic Ocean, over 3,000 square feet of outdoor living space, a pool, a spa, and a private port that can accommodate a 70-foot yacht.
The mansion, whose current owner is unknown, has been owned in the past by Kirk Munroe, an author of children’s novels and books about Florida, and Henry Field, a grand-nephew of the founder of the Marshall Field’s department store chain.
William P.D. Pierce with Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate‘s Miami Beach office has the listing.
The floors are all ipe, Brazilian teak, and original pine. The rooms also have floor-to-ceiling windows.
The home has a series of balconies and walkways that lead outside. It also has a four-car garage with a two-bedroom coach house, as well as a two-bedroom guest cottage.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.