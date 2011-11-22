The Miami Hurricanes Will Not Accept A Bowl Game Invitation

Photo: AP

The University of Miami football program faced a huge scandal in August involving jailed ponzi-schemer Nevin Shapiro, and because of that, the Hurricanes will not play in a bowl game this year.The Hurricanes are bowl eligible at 6-5 with one season game left against Boston College, but Miami’s athletic director and president decided the football team would not accept a bowl invitation.



Head coach Al Golden, who is in his first season at Miami and had nothing to do with the scandal, is disappointed but realises it’s the best decision for the program.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.