Miami Hotels Make Everything Bigger To Attract NBA Guests

Photo: AP

The JW Marriott Marquis in Miami is building a new hotel-within-a-hotel designed to accommodate unusually tall guests.The most prominent feature is the 84-inch beds, prefect for over-sized athletes who need their beauty sleep.



Ever since LeBron James chose the city as the ultimate NBA destination, many area hotels are hoping that visiting teams will choose them as the ultimate destination in Miami.

The Marriott hotel also includes extra-large massage tables, a giant professional weight room, a film room for team meetings, and a regulation basketball court featuring a shot clock and NBA-approved lines.

