Miami Hires Temple's Al Golden

Photo: NY Daily News

Temple’s Al Golden accepted an offer to become head coach at the University of Miami, ESPN reports.Golden, 41, coached for five seasons at Temple compiling a 26-32 record, but 17-8 over the past two seasons.



Miami came entered 2010 hoping to contend for their first national championship since 2001.

Instead they finished 7-5 in Shannon’s fourth season. He was let go on November 28th.

