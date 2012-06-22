The Miami Heat Are NOT Discussing A New TV Deal [UPDATE]

Photo: AP Images

[Update] A source with Fox Sports that has knowledge of the situation tells us that there is no truth to the Forbes.com report, and that the two sides are not discussing a new contract.[Earlier] Forbes.com reporting that the Miami Heat are closing in on a new long-term television deal that will be worth $80-100 million per year.



The deal is expected to be worth at least four times as much as their current deal and is due in part to the long-term deal the Heat signed with LeBron James.

According to Mike Ozanian, the new deal will increase the value of the franchise from $443 million, in the latest Forbes.com NBA franchise valuations, to something closer to $550 million. That would move the Heat from the sixth most valuable NBA franchise to fourth, behind the Los Angeles Lakers ($900M), New York Knicks ($780M), and Chicago Bulls ($600M).

Micky Arison purchased the team for $32 million in 1988.

