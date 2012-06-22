THE MIAMI HEAT WIN THE NBA TITLE!

Photo: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The Miami Heat just won the NBA title, playing a nearly perfect game in a 121-106 evisceration of the Oklahoma City Thunder to close out the series.Miami played as well as we’ve ever seen them play, and OKC was utterly unable to stop anything they were doing.



LeBron James finished out one of the best postseasons ever with a 26-13-10 triple-double performance.

And the Heat made an astounding 14 of 25 3-pointers.

Oklahoma City is young, and they’ll be back on this stage sooner rather than later.

But Miami was just so, so good in this series, and there was nothing OKC could do.

