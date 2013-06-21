The Miami Heat Win The NBA Title In A Game 7 Thriller, LeBron Has His Best Finals Game Ever

The Miami Heat are NBA champions for the second-straight year.
They beat the San Antonio Spurs 95-88 in a thrilling Game 7, clinching one of the most evenly-matched NBA Finals in recent history.
LeBron James was fantastic. For the first time all series, he drained his outside jumpers. He ended up with 37 points, 12 rebounds, and 4 assists.
He also drained a dagger jump shot with put Miami up 4 with 30 seconds left.
All season LeBron has been more of a distributor than a scorer. But in the most important game of the year, he took the scoring load on his shoulders, and won a game almost by himself.
Classic game, classic series.
Here’s LeBron’s dagger:
