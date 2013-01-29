Here's What Happened When The Miami Heat Visited The White House

Every year, the champions in the four major sports take a visit to the White House to be honored by the president.Monday was that day for the Miami Heat.

LeBron James and the rest of the gang were very excited to be hanging with Barack Obama at the White House as they instagrammed the day away.

Earlier today Dwyane Wade tweeted what he would be wearing to the White House. Obama complimented Wade's shoes during the ceremony.

LeBron James freaked out about being at the White House

And the Heat presented President Obama with a jersey

Dwyane Wade offered Obama a 10-day contract

Dwyane Wade's girlfriend Gabrielle Union was there

Ray Allen got to go even though he played for the Celtics when the Heat won

After the ceremony, it seems the team was let loose as they went on an Instagramming spree

Chris Bosh posed for LeBron

And then Bosh made one of his signature faces with LeBron, Wade, and Heat owner Micky Arison

