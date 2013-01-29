Here's What Happened When The Miami Heat Visited The White House

Photo: @kingjames

Every year, the champions in the four major sports take a visit to the White House to be honored by the president.Monday was that day for the Miami Heat.



LeBron James and the rest of the gang were very excited to be hanging with Barack Obama at the White House as they instagrammed the day away.

