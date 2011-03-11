Florida Bar Has Given Out $85,000 Worth Of Free Drinks Because The Heat Keep Losing

Photo: Wikimedia Keith Allison

When the Big Three first joined forces with the Miami Heat, a Florida bar saw a premier marketing opportunity.Whiskey Tango in Hollywood pledged to cover bar tabs up to $25 for its customers anytime the Heat lost a game, provided they arrived at the bar a half hour before the game began and stayed until its conclusion.



The Heat, now 43-21, have failed to meet the bar’s expectations, and CNBC’s Darren Rovell reports that Whiskey Tango has paid out $85,000 to customers so far.

The worst night for Whiskey Tango came on February 27th when the Heat lost by five points to the New York Knicks and the bar paid out $5,600.

The bar has taken a far bigger hit than its owners expected, but we suspect that the publicity Whiskey Tango has received for the promotion has been very good for business.

