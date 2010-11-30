Miami Heat Want Coach Erik Spoelstra Fired Because He Yells At Them

Photo: AP

ESPN reports that Miami Heat players are now openly questioning coach Erik Spoelstra and his ability to guide them to an NBA title.The team is 9-8, but Spoelstra’s greatest crime so far? Telling LeBron James that “I can’t tell when you’re serious.” What a monster!



And the revolt may not be so private, judging by LeBron’s shoulder bump that he put on Spoelstra during a timeout on Saturday. (Via Ball Don’t Lie.)

Team sources say that Spoelstra is pushing players too hard, because he fears for his job.

Perhaps he fears for his job, because anonymous team sources are already running to ESPN trying to get him fired after just 17 games. What ever happened to “be patient” and “these things take time”?

