The Bad Sign For Miami Heat's Hopes Of 3-Peating Suddenly Looks Even Worse

The Miami Heat are in big trouble and it is not just because they trail 2-1 in the NBA Finals to the San Antonio Spurs.

During the Conference Finals, we took a look at the Miami Heat’s point differential during the playoffs. We looked at how dominant the Heat have been by how much they have outscored opponents and this year was starting to look a lot more like 2011, when the Heat lost in the Finals, and a lot less like their championship seasons.

Now, three games into the Finals, the Heat’s lack of dominance looks even more like 2011. The Heat are just not the same dominant team that won back-to-back titles in 2013 and 2014 and they are in big danger of losing to the Spurs.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.