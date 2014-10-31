Miami Heat Rookie James Ennis' Dunk Is Already A Candidate For NBA Dunk Of The Year

The Miami Heat won their season-opener Wednesday night, defeating the Washington Wizards 107-95.

Much has been made about how much the Heat will miss LeBron James, and although there’s no replacement for a player of James’ calibre, it appears rookie James Ennis may at least be able to fill James’ shoes in the highlight department.

In the fourth quarter, the 6’7″ Ennis caught an outlet pass from Mario Chalmers on a fastbreak. Ennis caught the pass on the right wing just inside the three-point line and raced to the basket.

The Wizards’ Rasual Butler tried to set up and take the charge in the paint, but it was too late — Ennis took off.

The slow-mo replay shows the insane height and form Ennis had as he rose up to dunk it.

RIP, Rasual Butler. Watch the full highlight below:

