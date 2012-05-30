SPORTS CHART OF THE DAY: Here's Why The Heat Suddenly Look Unbeatable

Two weeks ago we looked at how the Miami Heat were having trouble scoring points, and suddenly, they looked vulnerable in the playoffs. But after waking up against the Indiana Pacers and dismantling the Boston Celtics in game of the Eastern Conference Finals, the Heat now look unbeatable.



Over the last 31 games of the regular season, the Heat went just 18-13 and scored just 92.5 points per game. And during that stretch, LeBron and D-Wade scored just 39.7 points per game combined (42.9% of the Heat’s points).

However, in the postseason, where scoring typically goes down, the Heat are now scoring 95.3 points per game, and the Big Two are combining for 52.9 points per game (55.5% of the Heat’s points).

Here is game-by-game breakdown of the end of the regular season and the playoffs and the percentage of the Heat’s points scored by LeBron and Wade…

Data via Basketball-Reference.com

