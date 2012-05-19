The Miami Heat Are Completely Falling Apart

Photo: ESPN
The Miami Heat are on the verge of another awful collapse.They’re down 2-1 against the Pacers, and they’ve completely lost their way.
We pulled out some insane stats that show you just how epically the team is falling apart right now.
They include Dwyane Wade’s career-worst shooting, and LeBron’s choke jobs from the free-throw line.
It’s really, really bad for the one-time juggernaut right now.
LeBron is still playing well (27 ppg, 10 rpg, 4 apg). But he had to take four more shots per game (23) than he did in the regular season (19)
They started Dexter Pittman last night. Pittman had started five games in his career, and averaged 8.6 minutes per game this year
They've been out-rebounded by more than 10 boards in each of the last two games. That only happened 9 times in the 71 games before that
Since LeBron joined the Heat, Miami has scored 75 or less points in five games. Two of those games have come in the last three days
The Pacers are fouling Miami like crazy. The Heat have shot 28 free-throws per game in this series, but...
Who knew Chris Bosh was such a key piece? The Heat have gone in the tank since he got hurt in Game 1
