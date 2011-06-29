You May Hate Him, But LeBron Still Sold 500,000 Pairs Of Shoes This Year

Photo: NiceKicks.com

CNBC’s Darren Rovell just tweeted: “Nike says it sold more than 500,000 pairs of LeBron shoes this year”.500,000 pairs? That’s one million individual shoes. I thought we all agreed that LeBron was a horrible human being who betrayed Cleveland and launched a full-fledged attack on American values?



There’s only three conclusions we can draw from this:

There’s a significant gap between how the sports media feels about LeBron, and how America writ large feels about him.

They’re being sold overseas.

LeBron is doing something nefarious to doctor his shoe sale stats.

Check out the rest of Rovell’s Nike tweets here.

