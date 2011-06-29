You May Hate Him, But LeBron Still Sold 500,000 Pairs Of Shoes This Year

Tony Manfred
CNBC’s Darren Rovell just tweeted: “Nike says it sold more than 500,000 pairs of LeBron shoes this year”.500,000 pairs? That’s one million individual shoes. I thought we all agreed that LeBron was a horrible human being who betrayed Cleveland and launched a full-fledged attack on American values?

There’s only three conclusions we can draw from this:

  • There’s a significant gap between how the sports media feels about LeBron, and how America writ large feels about him.
  • They’re being sold overseas.
  • LeBron is doing something nefarious to doctor his shoe sale stats.

Check out the rest of Rovell’s Nike tweets here.

