Check Out The Heat's Epic $147,000 NBA Championship Celebration

The Miami Heat championship party got started shortly after they crushed OKC Thursday night.After some big hugs, wide smiles and trophy hugging on the court the championship crew showered in champagne in the locker room and headed to Club LIV near Miami Beach for an all-night palooza.



The final tab on the epic party was a cool $147,000 ($30,000 more than what the Dallas Mavericks spent on their championship party last year at the same venue), according to reports.

LeBron was seen drinking out of a $75,000 Ace of Spades champagne bottle.

And if you were just some regular schmuck trying to get in on the festivities, the cover charge burned a $1,000 hole in your wallet.

