A Miami Heat Employee Had To Pick Up LeBron James' Mother At The Police Station After She Slapped A Valet

Photo: AP

Police have released the arrest report for Gloria James who is accused of assaulting an employee at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach Hotel.Link via (@richarddeitsch)



According to the report, a parking attendant at the hotel told police that he retrieved a black SUV for James, who was standing in front of the hotel talking to friends.

The attendant says he waited 30 minutes for James to come get her car, and when she didn’t, he left the keys with the cashier.

Shortly after that, James confronted the attendant and asked, “Where are my fucking keys?” When he tried to explain that he couldn’t wait for her any longer she slapped him across the face, and in the process, lost her balance and fell to the ground.

When police arrived, they found James in the passenger’s seat of the SUV with another female in the driver’s seat. After getting statements from witnesses (who corroborated the victim’s story), police asked James for an ID and she refused. At that point, she was placed under arrest.

Only after she was in the patrol car did cops learn she was LeBron’s mother.

Police described the arrestee as having “bloodshot eyes and a strong odor of alcohol on her breath.” Once reaching the police station, she refused to cooperate and would not allow her photo be taken. She was charged with simple battery and disorderly intoxication.

Finally, she was released into the custody of Steve Stowe … an executive with the Miami Heat. The Heat played Milwaukee at home last night and lost.

