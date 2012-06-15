An Ominous Stat Says The Miami Heat Are Toast If They Don't Win Tonight

Photo: @paulpabst

Though the final score belies how close the game actually was, the Miami Heat lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder by double digits in game 1 of the NBA Finals, 105-94.Game 2 starts tonight at 9 p.m. on ABC, and unless the Miami Heat feel like overcoming decades of history, LeBron James and Co. have to find a way to win tonight.



In the history of the NBA Finals, just three teams have lost the first two games and gone on to win the title.

Dwyane Wade was on the last team to do it, the 2006 Miami Heat.

Before that, you have to go back all the way to 1977, when the Portland Trail Blazers came back to beat the Philadelphia 76ers. The Boston Celtics also came back from 0-2 down to beat the Los Angeles Lakers in 1969.

If the Heat lose by double digits again tonight, the odds get even longer. Just one team has lost the first two games of the NBA Finals by double digits and gone on to win the championship — Wade’s Heat in 2006.

