Miami Heat's First 2 Free Agent Commitments Are A Good Clue LeBron James Is Returning

The Miami Heat have reached agreements with their first two free agents, and while everybody is still waiting on LeBron James, Chris Bosh, and Dwyane Wade, these signings are actually a good sign that LeBron is keeping his talents in South Beach.

The Heat announced they have signed power forward Josh McRoberts and small forward Danny Granger.

Neither player is a big-splash signing that would be expected to try and convince James to re-sign, which is why it is a good sign that he has either already chosen Miami or is strongly leaning in that direction.

McRoberts and Granger is not a good sales pitch, but it is what the Heat might do if they believe James is returning. In fact, that is exactly what McRoberts and Granger were told according to Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo Sports.

No guarantees made, but Danny Granger/Josh McRoberts committed to Heat w/ strong belief LeBron James will be a teammate, sources tell Yahoo.

— Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojYahooNBA) July 7, 2014

If they don’t have a strong commitment from James, the Heat are in an ugly catch-22 situation, as they are building a team to support LeBron. However, there is a strong sentiment that Pat Riley is too smart to do that without assurances from James.

The Heat also traded up to draft Shabazz Napier knowing that James was very impressed with the former UConn player.

Meanwhile, Bosh is “heavily engaged” in talks with the Houston Rockets according Marc Stein and Ramona Shelbourne of ESPN.com. However, according to that report, the Rockets remain a “plan B” for Bosh as he prefers to return to the Heat with LeBron.

Shelbourne later re-emphasised that Bosh is waiting for LeBron’s decision.

Important point on Bosh: He’s waiting on direction from LeBron, source says, not the other way around.

— Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) July 7, 2014

Nothing is guaranteed at this point, but there are signs that James is leaning towards another run with the Miami Heat.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.