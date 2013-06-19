A Bunch Of Miami Heat Fans Left Game 6 Early, Banged On The Doors To Be Let Back In During Overtime

A solid number of Miami Heat fans left Game 6 of the NBA Finals when the Heat were down 94-89 with 40 seconds left, according to widespread reports.



Miami went on to force OT with a miracle Ray Allen 3-pointer, and won in overtime to force Game 7. It was one of the greatest NBA games ever, and apparently some fans missed the ending.

Reporter Bomani Jones tweeted out this picture of the fans leaving with 30 seconds left:

Bomani Jones

Media members at the game pegged the number of people who left at a few thousand.

Local TV sports reporter Victor Oquendo was on the scene, and he reported that fans were banging on the doors to get back in after they left.

The cops were eventually called. Here’s the sequence of events:

Honestly embarrassing. I’m setting up for my live shot outside the arena, just watching fan after fan exit early. — Victor Oquendo (@VictorOquendo) June 19, 2013

Now I’m watching horrible, drunk, quitting fans desperately trying to get back in. This is madness. — Victor Oquendo (@VictorOquendo) June 19, 2013

None of them deserve to be let in. They are pounding the glass doors. I’m all for gender equality but I’m only seeing female guards…. — Victor Oquendo (@VictorOquendo) June 19, 2013

@juanguibeme they’re not. It’s absurd. People screaming about how they paid good money. Really?! — Victor Oquendo (@VictorOquendo) June 19, 2013

Cops finally here. Fans still pounding on the doors begging to be let in. — Victor Oquendo (@VictorOquendo) June 19, 2013

I was born and raised in Miami. I used to hate the national perspective against Heat fans but I can’t fight it anymore. — Victor Oquendo (@VictorOquendo) June 19, 2013

