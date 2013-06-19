A Bunch Of Miami Heat Fans Left Game 6 Early, Banged On The Doors To Be Let Back In During Overtime

Tony Manfred

A solid number of Miami Heat fans left Game 6 of the NBA Finals when the Heat were down 94-89 with 40 seconds left, according to widespread reports.

Miami went on to force OT with a miracle Ray Allen 3-pointer, and won in overtime to force Game 7. It was one of the greatest NBA games ever, and apparently some fans missed the ending.

Reporter Bomani Jones tweeted out this picture of the fans leaving with 30 seconds left:

Bomani Jones

Media members at the game pegged the number of people who left at a few thousand.

Local TV sports reporter Victor Oquendo was on the scene, and he reported that fans were banging on the doors to get back in after they left.

The cops were eventually called. Here’s the sequence of events:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.