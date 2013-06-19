Here's A Video Of Miami Heat Fans Pouring Out Of Game 6 With 30 Seconds Left

Hundreds of Miami Heat fans left Game 6 early and missed one of the most epic endings in NBA history.



According to widespread reports, police had to be called after the fans who left started banging on the doors to be let back in during overtime.

Grantland’s Rembert Browne was in the stands and took this Vine video of fans pouring out of the area.

Heat fans get a bad rap, but they deserve the criticism they get for this:

