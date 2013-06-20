13 Reasons Why Miami Heat Fans Are The Absolute Worst

A bunch of Miami Heat fans left Game 6 of the NBA Finals last night with 30 seconds left in regulation.
They missed one of the all-time great finishes.
Miami fans are constantly doing things like this, and they take a ton of heat for it.
NSFW but you HAVE to see this photo from Noah's ejection tonight. pic.twitter.com/iqVXWbWTNc
-- Hardwood Paroxysm (@HPbasketball) May 9, 2013
