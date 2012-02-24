A Mind-Blowing Statistic About How Dominant The Miami Heat Have Been This Season

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The Miami Heat have led by double-digits in 28 of their 33 games.They’ve led by 15 or more points in 22 of their 33 games.



And they’ve led by 20 or more points in nearly half (16 out of 33) of their games.

Only the Chicago Bulls can begin to match that, leading by 20+ in 15 of their 35 games, and 10+ in 26 of 35.

The Heat aren’t simply beating teams, they’re pounding people.

When LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh joined forces in the summer of 2010, everyone envisioned a radical juggernaut — a team so talented that the magnitude of its dominance would be unprecedented.

But despite winning 58 games last year and making the NBA Finals, the Heat’s lack of utter dominance made it seem like they were a failure. They were simply a very good team, not a transcendent one, and that wasn’t enough.

Now, they’re destroying people in a way that corresponds to their perceived talent. LeBron James is having one of the best individual seasons in the history of the NBA. Role players like Shane Battier, Norris Cole, and Mike Miller and giving Miami some much-needed depth. And as the rest of the league is struggling through the condensed schedule, the Heat are thriving.

