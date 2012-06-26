This Ridiculous Dog Tells You Everything You Need To Know About The Miami Heat Victory Parade

The Miami Heat fans have a reputation for showing up late to games, not cheering, and caring more about their attire than their supposed favourite team.



During the NBA Finals, they earned a lot of their street-cred back by being loud and generally impersonating a quality NBA crowd.

But now that the victory parade has rolled around, it looks like Miamians have reverted back to the gaudy, ridiculous, inexplicable fans we know and love.

Evidence: the most Miami Heat dog in history (as spotted by Darren Heitner):

Darren Heitner on WhoSay

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.