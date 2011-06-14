The Miami Herald Runs An Ad Celebrating The Heat's Championship Hours After The Heat Lose

Noah Davis
miami herald

On Sunday night, the Dallas Mavericks defeated the Miami Heat to win the NBA Championship.

On Monday morning, the Miami Herald ran a Macy’s ad reading “Congratulations Miami” and inviting readers to purchase Heat championship swag from Macy’s.

The ad runs below a headline that reads “Heat just never got the point during Finals loss to more-organised Mavs.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.