The Miami Heat's Championship Rings Are Huge And Gaudy

The NBA is back! The season kicked off last night with the Miami Heat vs the Boston Celtics, and before the game began, the Heat received championship rings.



The rings are huge. And gaudy. They are 14K yellow gold and have 219 (!) diamonds, totaling 10.8 carats each. It weighs a quarter of a pound:

Photo: @miamiheat

Wade, Bosh, And LeBron with their rings. They look ridiculous:

Photo: @miamiheat

Here it is on Micky Arison’s finger:

Photo: @miamiheat

