The Miami Heat Storm Back To Beat The Celtics In A Thriller, Extend Winning Streak To 23 Games

The Miami Heat won their 23rd-straight game tonight, coming back from a 13-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat the Boston Celtics 105-103.It was an awesome game.



The Heat were down 17 in the first half. Jeff Green was fantastic, scoring 43 points on 18 shots in the best game of his life.

Without Kevin Garnett, Boston shot 55% and withstood a number of furious Heat runs throughout the game.

The decisive play came with ~20 seconds left and the game tied 103-103. LeBron James took the ball at the top of the key, drove left, and buried a long two-point jumper to win the game for the Heat. It was perfect defensive by Green, but better offence from the best player in the world.

We’ll have video of that game-winner shortly…

