LeBron James Was Overcome With Giddiness At The White House

LeBron James and the Miami Heat went to the White House today to hang out with Barack Obama because they won the NBA Championship in 2012.



James was in absolute awe at the White House. Here’s what he had to say:

“I mean, on behalf of myself and my teammates we want to thank you for the hospitality, for allowing us to be in the White House. I mean, we’re in the White House! I mean, Prez said that it’s real casual, so: We’re kids from Chicago, Dallas, Texas, Michigan, Ohio, South Dakota, Miami, and we’re in the White House right now! Mama, I made it!”



