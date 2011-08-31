Eight Miami Football Players Suspended Over Illegal Benefits From A Convicted Ponzi Schemer

Photo: AP

The NCAA has suspended eight current Miami Hurricanes football players and ordered them to repay improper benefits they received from convicted ponzi schemer Nevin Shapiro.Yahoo Sports laid out the charges in a thorough and detailed investigation of Shapiro, who offered evidence of more than 70 current and former Miami athletes that he provided gifts to.



Check out the full details of his booster violations here.

Five athletes (including starting QB Jacory Harris were suspended for one game), two have been banned for four games, and one – defensive lineman Oliver Vernon – has been suspended six games and ordered to pay back $1,200 before he will be reinstated.

You can read the full NCAA press release about the suspensions at their website.

