Miami Dolphins Partnering With NASCAR In Discount Ticket Offer

Photo: Flickr/thienvo1402

The Miami Dolphins have teamed up with Homestead-Miami Speedway to offering a joint discount ticket package designed to attract fans to both the NASCAR Sprint Cup Finale and some of the duller remaining Dolphins’ games. For $110 fans can see the Ford Championship Weekend on November 21 and one of three Dolphins’ home games against the Cleveland Browns, Buffalo Bills, or Detroit Lions.



It’s pretty a innovate way to combine less popular events into another more attractive deal. We’d like to see more cross-sports promotions like this one.

The “Track & Field” package represents a 31% discount on both events.

