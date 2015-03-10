Ndamukong Suh is about to sign one of the biggest contracts in football history

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images Ndamukong Suh is about to become the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history.

The Miami Dolphins are about to land one of the biggest free agent prizes as Chris Mortensen of ESPN is reporting that Ndamukong Suh has agreed a $US114 million contract with $US60 million guaranteed.

The deal, which can’t be finalised until Tuesday, will make Suh the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history and is a deal that is more reminiscent of one reserved for the top quarterbacks.

The $US60 million guaranteed would be the second-highest in NFL history, behind only Colin Kaepernick’s $US126 million contract with the San Francisco 49ers that included $US61 million guaranteed. Of course, we need to wait to see the fine print on Suh’s contract as the “guaranteed” portion of Kaepernick’s deal was only guaranteed against injury and the truly guaranteed value was much smaller.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network was a guest on “The Dan Patrick Show,” and says the Dolphins overpaid for Suh, but noted that everybody overpays in free agency.

“[The Dolphins] paid a lot of money for a very, very, very good player,” Rapoport told Patrick. “He’s as close to a great player as you can be as a defensive tackle who doesn’t sack a lot of people.”

Suh’s former team were reportedly outbid as they are said to have offered Suh a $US102 million contract with $US58 million guaranteed according to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. However, the offers may not have been as close as they appear on paper as Florida does not have a state income tax.

In order to match after tax guaranteed $US Suh got from Fins, Lions would have had to pay $US5M more, Raiders $US10M more, says @SportsTaxMan.

— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) March 9, 2015

