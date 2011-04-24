Miami Dolphins Receiver Brandon Marshall Stabbed By His Wife

Photo: AP

Miami Dolphin wide receiver Brandon Marshall is in intensive care after being stabbed in the stomach last night.Marshall’s wife, Michi Nogami-Marshall, 26, was arrested and charged on with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.



ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Marshall underwent surgery Saturday morning and remains in the hospital, but is expected to make full recovery.

Marshall has had issues with domestic violence in the past, including reports of punching his former girlfriends, multiple arrests for battery, and a disorderly conduct charge after a fight with his wife (who was his fiancee at the time.)

In 2007, Marshall and a cousin were also involved with an incident at nightclub that led to the shooting death of teammate Darrent Williams.

UPDATE: Marshall’s wife told police she stabbed him in self-defence, but provided few other details.

