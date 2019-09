Remember the gigantic Miami condo glut?



It’s just about gone.

Proof? The cranes are coming back to Miami.

Here’s a video of a Miami commissioner confirming that by next year, 17 cranes will be operating once again in the city.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.