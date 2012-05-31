DISTURBING: Check Out Images From The Surveillance Camera That Caught The Miami Cannibal On Tape

Photo: WSVN

A 31-year-old man in Miami is dead after gnawing off another man’s face.Rudy Eugene tore off pieces of 65-year-old Ronald Poppo after punching Poppo in the face and straddling him.



The Miami Herald’s surveillance cameras caught the entire gruesome incident on tape and the paper has recently release the full video.

While we aren’t going to show you the full video, it’s 18 minutes long, you can head over to The Miami Herald to watch the entire thing.

