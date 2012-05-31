DISTURBING: Check Out Images From The Surveillance Camera That Caught The Miami Cannibal On Tape

Abby Rogers
miami cannablism surveillance video

Photo: WSVN

A 31-year-old man in Miami is dead after gnawing off another man’s face.Rudy Eugene tore off pieces of 65-year-old Ronald Poppo after punching Poppo in the face and straddling him.

The Miami Herald’s surveillance cameras caught the entire gruesome incident on tape and the paper has recently release the full video.

While we aren’t going to show you the full video, it’s 18 minutes long, you can head over to The Miami Herald to watch the entire thing.

The 36-second mark sets the scene. The camera shows the part of Miami's MacArthur Causeway where the attack took place.

Source: The Miami Herald

Around the 2:20 minute mark the men come into view. The attack has already started.

Source: The Miami Herald

The attack continues at the 2:50-minute mark. Eugene takes his clothes off and stands over Poppo.

Source: The Miami Herald

Police arrive nearly 18 minutes after the attack began.

Source: The Miami Herald

The surveillance camera doesn't show police shooting Eugene but both men are on the ground at the 20-minute mark.

Source: The Miami Herald

As police contemplate the scene around the 20:50-minute mark, the surveillance camera zooms in on the two men.

Source: The Miami Herald

One man, presumably Poppo, begins flinching around the 21:17-minute mark.

Source: The Miami Herald

A crowd of police gathers at the scene more than 20 minutes after the attack began.

Source: The Miami Herald

