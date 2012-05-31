DISTURBING: Check Out Images From The Surveillance Camera That Caught The Miami Cannibal On Tape

Photo: WSVN
A 31-year-old man in Miami is dead after gnawing off another man’s face.Rudy Eugene tore off pieces of 65-year-old Ronald Poppo after punching Poppo in the face and straddling him.
The Miami Herald’s surveillance cameras caught the entire gruesome incident on tape and the paper has recently release the full video.
While we aren’t going to show you the full video, it’s 18 minutes long, you can head over to The Miami Herald to watch the entire thing.
The 36-second mark sets the scene. The camera shows the part of Miami's MacArthur Causeway where the attack took place.
The surveillance camera doesn't show police shooting Eugene but both men are on the ground at the 20-minute mark.
As police contemplate the scene around the 20:50-minute mark, the surveillance camera zooms in on the two men.
